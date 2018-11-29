Karnataka: Devegowda, Manuguli statues set on fire in Sindagi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Miscreants desecrated bronze statues of former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and Minister M C Manuguli by setting them on fire at Golageri village, near Sindagi on Thursday.

The incident came to light when a passerby noticed that the statue had turned black with the burn marks visible on it. He immediately informed the police.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Kalkeri Police Station. The Sindagi Police and Kalkeri Police are inspecting the place and have launched joint operations to nab the miscreants.

The bronze statue was inaugurated by Devegowda and CM Kumaraswamy to mark the completion of the canal projects in Sindagi in 2012.

JD(S) leaders condemned the incident and demanded stern action against those responsible for it.