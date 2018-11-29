Home States Karnataka

Missing man’s watch found, kin suspect foul play

Published: 29th November 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The search operation for Sandeep, 34, from a village in Kozhikode, Kerala, continued in and around Hariharapura of Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday.Police personnel from Kozhikode arrived in Hariharapura on Wednesday morning and local police extended support to them. But Sandeep’s family members, who also arrived, suspect foul play, pointing out that Sandeep might have got into a physical fight, as his watch was found in a damaged condition near a damaged PVC pipe. Sandeep’s bike was found near the Tunga river in the Hariharapura police station limits.

Sandeep, who was travelling in the Koppa-Hariharapura-Sringeri area, went missing on November 25, sometime after his last call to his family around 2.30pm. His family launched a hunt after filing a missing case at Nallalam police station in Kozhikode. 

When TNIE spoke to Hariharapura police, PSI Raghunath said Sandeep’s cell phone was switched off and they were unable to trace him. “Suspecting that Sandeep might have drowned in the Tunga, as the bike was parked on the river bank, a diver was sent into the river,” police said. Police told The New Indian Express that they plan to seek the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to support the ongoing search operation for Sandeep.

