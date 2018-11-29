Kannada news channel telecasts 'CM HD Kumaraswamy to quit' report, FIR filed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Kannada news channel is facing the wrath of JD(S) following its report which had stated that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was set to resign due to deterioration in his health condition. While party workers staged a protest in front of Channel's office, President of JD(S) Bengaluru city unit R Prakash has filed a complaint seeking suitable action.

The report aired on TV5 on Wednesday evening caused a ripple in the state as it stated that Kumaraswamy was set to leave for London for prolonged treatment for his cardiac issues and he is set to quit from the CM's post after the winter session of state legislature in Belagavi, which is set to conclude on December 21.

Sensing the possible implications of the report, the Chief Minister and the CM's office immediately issued the clarification terming the report as baseless and far from truth.

Prakash in his complaint filed with High Grounds Police station which has been now transferred to Seshadripuram station, the jurisdictional station of the TV5 station, has named the reporter and the Chief Editor. The FIR has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to provoke a riot), and 505 (statements conducting public mischief).

"CM Kumaraswamy is healthy and has been carrying out his day to day activities. He works for 14 to 16 hours a day. However, TV5 Kannada's reporter Dasharath has falsely reported that Kumaraswamy is suffering from health problems, and is trying to create panic among the residents of Karnataka and unnecessarily cause them to worry. The story threatened to cause law and order problems in the state," Prakash has said in the complaint.

Demanding suitable action against the accused, the complaint further says, "we suspect that there is an ulterior motive behind the propagation of this false news. We thereby request you to take appropriate action against the TV5 reporter and editor in chief who allowed such news to be published in the channel."

The report drew the ire of JD(S) workers who staged a protest in front of the TV channel's office at Seshadripuram. It was withdrawn after Kumaraswamy's appeal to party workers not to indulge in any activity that would hamper the freedom of the media and freedom of expression.