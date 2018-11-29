Home States Karnataka

Kannada news channel telecasts 'CM HD Kumaraswamy to quit' report, FIR filed

The report caused a ripple in Karnataka as it stated that HDK was set to leave for London for prolonged treatment for his cardiac issues and will step down as CM after the winter session ends. 

Published: 29th November 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Kannada news channel is facing the wrath of JD(S) following its report which had stated that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was set to resign due to deterioration in his health condition. While party workers staged a protest in front of Channel's office, President of JD(S) Bengaluru city unit R Prakash has filed a complaint seeking suitable action.

The report aired on TV5 on Wednesday evening caused a ripple in the state as it stated that Kumaraswamy was set to leave for London for prolonged treatment for his cardiac issues and he is set to quit from the CM's post after the winter session of state legislature in Belagavi, which is set to conclude on December 21.

Sensing the possible implications of the report, the Chief Minister and the CM's office immediately issued the clarification terming the report as baseless and far from truth. 

Prakash in his complaint filed with High Grounds Police station which has been now transferred to Seshadripuram station, the jurisdictional station of the TV5 station, has named the reporter and the Chief Editor. The FIR has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to provoke a riot), and 505 (statements conducting public mischief).  

"CM Kumaraswamy is healthy and has been carrying out his day to day activities. He works for 14 to 16 hours a day. However, TV5 Kannada's reporter Dasharath has falsely reported that Kumaraswamy is suffering from health problems, and is trying to create panic among the residents of Karnataka and unnecessarily cause them to worry. The story threatened to cause law and order problems in the state," Prakash has said in the complaint. 

Demanding suitable action against the accused, the complaint further says, "we suspect that there is an ulterior motive behind the propagation of this false news. We thereby request you to take appropriate action against the TV5 reporter and editor in chief who allowed such news to be published in the channel."

The report drew the ire of JD(S) workers who staged a protest in front of the TV channel's office at Seshadripuram. It was withdrawn after Kumaraswamy's appeal to party workers not to indulge in any activity that would hamper the freedom of the media and freedom of expression. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TV5 channel false report CM HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp