BJP to corner Kumaraswamy government on farmer issues, hold mega rally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With sugarcane growers sulking and crop loan waiver scheme yet to reach the farmers, BJP leadership is gearing up to corner the HD Kumaraswamy government by raising agrarian issues aggressively during the forthcoming winter session of state legislature starting on December 10 in Belagavi.

The BJP legislature party and the core committee meetings held here on Thursday under the leadership of party state president BS Yeddyurappa decided to intensify its attack on the coalition government both inside and outside the legislature.

“About one lakh farmers are expected to participate in the massive farmers’ rally being organised by BJP in Belagavi on December 10. We will corner the government for its failures in making the sugar factories clear the arrears for sugarcane farmers. Kumaraswamy has totally failed in delivering his crop loan waiver too for the farmers,” Yeddyurappa told reporters after the meeting.

BJP State General Secretary Aravind Limbavali said that BJP leaders would extensively tour the drought-affected areas of the state to expose the alleged failure of the government in taking up relief works. “Five teams headed by senior leaders Jagadish Shettar, KS Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Srinivas Poojari and Union minister Ramesh Jigajinagi will tour the drought-hit areas. We will highlight the plight of the people and prod the government machinery to redress their grievances,” Limbavali said.

A separate team of party MPs led by Union minister Sadananda Gowda would tour Kodagu to study the damage caused by recent floods and landslides.

The meeting also discussed the party’s performance in the recent bypolls for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in the state. Limbavali attributed the defeat of BJP candidates in Ballari and

Jamkhandi to misuse of money power and government machinery by the Congress and the JD(S).