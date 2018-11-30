Home States Karnataka

CM H D Kumaraswamy appeals for regional unity in state

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy used the opportunity at the 63rd Kannada Rajyotsava Award ceremony to urge people to maintain regional unity in the state. 

Published: 30th November 2018 08:19 AM

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the Kannada Rajyotsava Awards presentation at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy used the opportunity at the 63rd Kannada Rajyotsava Award ceremony to urge people to maintain regional unity in the state. 

“I appeal to people not to divide the state into old Mysuru, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and coastal Karnataka,” he said. “Do not bring hatred among people. Encourage us to govern. Our government is committed to the overall development of the state, and not on the basis of region-wise preferences.”

Kaamegowda, the 82-year-old shepherd
from Mandya district, got glad tidings
on Wednesday when he was informed
that his four-decade-long effort to
create 14 ponds in his village, had
been recognised by the state
government | Express

Kumaraswamy said his government was not limited to one district or region alone. “Do not widen the gap between the government and the people or between various regions of the state,” he added.

At the ceremony, where 63 awardees were honoured, the CM said some “vested interests” were trying to widen differences within the state by instilling jealousy and hatred. “As a state, Karnataka is united. Do not try to break it,” he said.

He also pointed out that the selection committee for the Rajyotsava Awards had covered all the districts of Karnataka while selecting the awardees.

Kumaraswamy once again hit out at the media during the event, saying the media is responsible for widening the gap between people and the government. 
The ceremony was attended by ministers DK Shivakumar and Jayamala, among others. 

