Congress leaders feel sidelined in Hassan, complain to Siddaramaiah

HASSAN: The confrontation between the Congress and the JD(S) leaders and workers in Hassan is threatening to explode into a crisis as a group of Congress leaders from the district complained to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against the alleged atrocities being committed on them by the JD(S) workers and PWD minister HD Revanna’s alleged tacit role behind it.

Hassan district Congress leaders led by District Congress Committee president Javagal Manjunath on Thursday met Coalition Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao. They reportedly alleged that Revanna failed to take them and elected representatives into confidence while executing different development works being sanctioned by the coalition government.

“The district in-charge minister is neglecting Congress leaders and the local workers while taking important decisions. Atrocities by JD(S) workers against Congress workers are also on the rise. HD Revanna has turned a blind eye to these issues,” Congress leaders told Siddaramaiah.

Later, DCC president Javagal Manjunath played down the issue. “We met senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao not to complain against HD Revanna. We met them to draw their attention to the alleged lapses on the part of the coalition partner JD(S) in Hassan district.

JD(S) has failed to adhere to the principles of coalition agreed to while forming the government,” he said.

ZP president Sweta Devraj, MLC Gopalaswamy, former minister B Shivaram, former MLAs CS Puttegowda and HM Vishvanath, former RS member HK Javaregowda were among those present.

No rift between local leaders, says Rao

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao has denied reports of rift between Congress and JD(S) local leaders in Hassan. “Congress leaders from Hassan had not come to complain against anyone. They were here to discuss the issues related to political situation and organisational matters. They feel they are not getting proper political representation. It is an internal issue of Congress. We will resolve it through talks,”

Gundu Rao said.