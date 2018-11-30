Home States Karnataka

Karbataka minister spikes reports of MLAs shifting to Mumbai ahead of assembly session

He alleged that attempts were being made by some 'self proclaimed influential party leaders' to damage his image.

Published: 30th November 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi Friday denied reports that some disgruntled Congress MLAs loyal to him had planned to shift to Mumbai ahead of the December 10 assembly session.

He alleged that attempts were being made by some "self proclaimed influential party leaders" to damage his image.

"I have been here at my home since the last two days, there is a propaganda going on about Mumbai, you (media) think about it," Jarkiholi told reporters here.

"I won't say much. I feel that this is the work of self proclaimed influential Congress leaders to damage my name," he added.

Conceding that he had some differences with the party, Jarkiholi clarified that the issues were resolved after mediation by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge.

"I don't know why leaving everything, the media friends are doing this in the name of Ramesh Jarkiholi. Kindly close this (matter). Everything is resolved. You can see whether I'm in Mumbai or Bengaluru," he added.

The reports about shifting the lawmakers to Mumbai have come amidst a growing clamour among Congress MLAs to expand the coalition cabinet at the earliest and their alleged discomfort regarding the functioning of the government.

Though Jarkiholi did not name the "self proclaimed influential Congress leaders," speculations were rife that it was directed towards Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar.

Reacting to the reports, Shivakumar asked the media to refrain from spoiling Jarkiholi's image, calling him a "friend".

"Why are you spoiling his (Jarkiholi) image? He is a loyal Congressman. He has grown in the party from the youth Congress. He won't do such a thing. You (media) are creating it," he said.

In September, the Congress was rocked by an internal dissent that was triggered by a faction of MLAs led by Jarkiholi, locked in a turf war with Shivakumar.

The siblings were apparently upset over Shivakumar allegedly trying to challenge their authority in Belagavi district through MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar.

It was also alleged that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in touch with the Jarkiholi brothers' (Ramesh and MLA Satish) in a bid to dislodge the Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) coalition government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Ramesh Jarkiholi Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp