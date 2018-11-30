No trace yet of Kerala man, cops probing kidnap angle too

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The search operation to trace the Kerala youth, who is said to have gone missing from near the Tunga river near Hariharapura of Chikkamagaluru district, failed to trace him on the second day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru and Kozhikode police are suspecting that the youth might have been kidnapped.

The police called off the search operation on Thursday. Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey told Express that the youth was not found.

“The missing complaint was registered in Kerala. Since we found his motorcycle, we are searching for him. We also received a request from Kerala police to search for the youth. We have got some clues. We are trying to find out what happened. We are also looking into kidnap angle. We are also have suspicion about some people and shared information with Kerala police based on call logs,” he said.

The SP said only after discovering the motorcycle, the local police came to know about the missing case registered in a Kozhikode. “If we found it happened in our jurisdiction, we will register a separate case,” he said.

Suresh Babu, investigating officer from Kozhikode police, told Express, “We are also trying to trace his phone. We are clueless so far.” He also felt Sandeep might have been kidnapped as there was no clue about him despite the search in the river.

Sandeep, who was travelling in the Koppa-Hariharapura-Sringeri area, went missing on November 25, sometime after his last call to his family. His family launched a search after filing a missing case at Nallalam police station.