Pressure mounts, cabinet expansion likely before December 10

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Intense pressure from ministerial aspirants and their veiled threats of triggering fresh trouble during the winter session of the state legislature starting on December 10 have forced the Congress to act on its promise to expand the cabinet before the legislature session.

Hopes of an early decision on ministry expansion brightened after the reported meeting of coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda a few days ago. “We will expand the cabinet before the start of the legislature session. We will decide the date for cabinet expansion after Monday. Suggestions from leaders of both the parties will be taken,” KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Congress has six berths and JD(S) two berths to be filled in the state ministry. Congress is expected to fill four or five slots and keep one or two slots vacant to meet any future political exigencies.

Meanwhile, lobbying for the berths has intensified even as the Congress’s top leadership is busy in the Assembly election campaign in five states.

According to sources, Congress is under intense pressure not only from the seniors, but also from many first-timers. Among the prospective young Congress MLAs are Laxmi Hebbalkar from Belagavi Rural, Anjali Nimbalkar from Khanapur and Ganesh Hukkeri from Chikkodi.

According to sources in Congress party, former Water Resources Minister M B Patil and former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy are enjoying the backing of former CM Siddaramaiah.

Besides Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi brothers too have rallied behind M B Patil.

The Congress is under pressure to induct two legislators of North-Karnataka with another being Kundagol MLA C S Shivalli (one is M B Patil). A Kuruba by caste, Shivalli may also get the support of Siddaramaiah when it comes to choosing between him and other legislators of North Karnataka for the two positions, source said, adding that if Hosakote MLA MTB Nagaraj who is also a Kuruba is shortlisted in the list of four, then the party will have to drop Shivalli.

Laxmi Hebbalkar and former minister Satish Jarkiholi too are in contention, but the two are unlikely to be considered in the list of first four. “Jarkiholi brothers who are at loggerheads with Hebbalkar in an attempt to control the affairs and politics of Belagavi district, have already exerted pressure on party high command against having Hebbalkar in the cabinet even if it takes them to sacrify the cabinet position for them,’’ say sources adding that Jarkiholis have also threatened the party on this issue.

HDK may attend Cong legislature party meet

Congress has called its legislature party meeting on December 8 to discuss various issues raised by party legislators pertaining to their hitches with JD(S). Congress is said to be contemplating to invite Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to attend it as part of the plans to resolve the differences between coalition partners and assure the disgruntled Congress legislators of redressing their grievances.