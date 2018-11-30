Rape case: ASI suspended for dereliction of duty

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A police sub-inspector attached to Bantwal Town police station, Raghuram Hegde, has been suspended pending departmental enquiry for dereliction of duty in connection with the recent gangrape of a dalit woman at Thannirbhavi beach in Mangaluru.

The victim had approached Bantwal police to lodge a complaint on November 20, two days after she was allegedly raped by seven people, including three minors. The SP said the ASI refused to file the complaint and asked the victim to approach the police station where the incident occurred.

Sources said women’s police station in Mangaluru filed a suo-motu case.