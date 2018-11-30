Home States Karnataka

Teachers in Gadag help SSLC students with home visits

The unique classes, called ‘Gurugalu Bandru Guruvara’, began a few months back, S G Savadi, the school principal, told The New Indian Express.

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Teachers and students of a rural school in Gadag engage in a different kind of ‘homework’ once a week. Teachers of Falahareshwar High School in Asuti village extend their work timing every Thursday to assist SSLC students who need extra coaching at their homes. 

The school has made a list of SSLC students who require more attention, and teachers visit their houses, and spend two hours to prepare them for the board exams.

“We have listed names of students who show weak academic performance. About 20 students are taught by a small group of teachers on every Thursday. Sometimes teachers spend as much as three hours with the student to guide them in detail,” he said.

