Teachers’ report cards to say how good they are

VIJAYAWADA: Even before the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination begins for the current academic year, the teachers will get their “report cards” for the previous year’s performance.

The Department of Public Instruction has readied the report cards and is sending them to all the teachers who are handling SSLC classes in government schools across Karnataka. Interestingly, the report card of teachers is based on the performance of their students during the March/April 2018 final examinations. As of now, report cards of over 60,000 teachers are ready to be sent out by post.

According to department officials, this exercise was to motivate teachers to teach more effectively. The report cards are being signed personally by Commissioner for Public Instructions P C Jaffer and State Project Director for Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, Reju M T. Some of the report cards will be signed by the CM, the officials said.

Following a subject-wise performance assessment of students in the March/April 2018 SSLC exams, the department has analysed their teachers and awarded marks ranging from zero to 10. Along with the marks, the report card even mentions whether the performance of the teacher is ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’, ‘Average’ or ‘Needs To Improve’.

“The performance of each teacher is categorised under four heads. Those who score below 5 will be considered under ‘Needs To Improve’ category,” said a senior official.

Along with the report card, the department is also asking teachers to make efforts to ensure 75per centresults in the subjects they are handling in the March/April 2019 final examinations. A look at the performance of government school students shows they need to improve a lot. “Through this letter we motivating the teachers to set a benchmark for themselves to make their students reach average total pass percentage of 75per centand this should be improved year on year,” the official said.

Along with the appraisal/comment about the teachers’ score, the department is also advising them to improve the quality of teaching by innovating methods of teaching.

The teaching fraternity is happy with the exercise. H K Manjunath, president of Karnataka High School Assistant Masters Association said, “This is a good initiative by the department. We teachers are always busy teaching, evaluating and grading our students for their performance. But when someone is evaluating us, we do feel excited.”

Another teacher with a government high school in Bengaluru said, “This will help us improve our teaching abilities. We can grow with our students.”