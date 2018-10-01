Buy outside medicines if needed, Karnataka hospitals told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A government order, issued last year, stating that government doctors could not refer patients to outside pharmacies to buy medication, had created a dilemma among doctors, and left patients in the lurch as medicines were not available at government hospitals and health centres in the state. To deal with this shortage, the National Health Mission (NHM), Karnataka, recently wrote to all government hospitals and health centres asking them to utilise funds from the National Free Drugs Scheme to procure medicines from other sellers.

The circular, issued on September 15, said that because of unavailability of a few medicines, patients were being inconvenienced. To deal with this, the NHM said that in the first phase, district hospitals will be allocated Rs 12.5 lakh of the free medicines grants, taluk hospitals Rs 5 lakh, community health centres Rs1.5 lakh and primary health centres Rs 25,000 each. The bills for the procurement of medicines will have to be uploaded on the Society's website.

Currently, all district hospitals, taluk hospitals, medical colleges, community health centres and primary health centres are supplied medicines by the Karnataka Drugs, Logistics and Warehouse Society.

Dr Rathan Kelkar, Mission Director, NHS, Karnataka, said, "Rs 25 crore has already been given to various districts and Rs 25 crore has been given to the Karnataka Drugs, Logistics and Warehouse Society, so that they can assess the requirement and in turn give it to various hospitals."

For hospitals, a medicine procurement committee has to be formed comprising of heads of departments and head of the medical institute. In case of primary health centres, the administrative medical officer has to take the decision. In case additional grants are required, the Mission Director can be approached.