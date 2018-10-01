Gang of seven hacks ex-Tumakuru mayor to death

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:IN a daylight murder that has shocked the city, a JD(S) corporator who was also former mayor of Tumakuru City Corporation, was hacked to death by a gang of seven at Batawadi area off National Highway-48 on Sunday morning. The victim Ravikumar was said to be close to Small Scale Industries Minister S R Srinivas and was considered the latter’s ‘Man Friday’.

The assailants attacked Ravikumar (41) with swords on his neck and escaped in a goods carrier after making sure that he was dead. He was found lying in a pool of blood. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.

In the recent corporation polls, Ravikumar was elected JD(S) corporator after he was fielded by the minister from Ward 22. Against him in the fray was rowdy-sheeter Topi Sathisha who contested as an independent. During the polls, the two groups clashed at the same spot where Ravikumar was hacked to death. Ravikumar also has a history-sheet at Kyathsandra station.

Ravikumar had just finished his morning walk, and after having coffee at his uncle Murphy’s petty shop, he was leaving when one of the assailants splashed pepper powder into his eyes. Soon, the gang attacked him and fled, sources said.

Ravikumar hailed from a small village, Kodiyala, near Cheluru in Gubbi taluk, and used to drive an auto for a livelihood.As a mayor, Ravikumar had earned lot of goodwill by ensuring that economically backward people who had occupied government land got title deeds.