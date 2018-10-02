Home States Karnataka

Cabinet expansion likely by October 12, says Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy

While the expansion was scheduled to take place in September, various reasons led to its postponement.

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JD(S)-Congress coalition government hopes to fill up the seven vacant cabinet berths by October 12, if Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s statements are anything to go by.  While the expansion was scheduled to take place in September, various reasons led to its postponement. With aspirants in both parties running out of patience, the expansion may take place before October 12. The JD(S), which has just one more berth in its quota, is still contemplating whether to induct an MLC as a minister. The party had decided to induct only MLAs as ministers much to the dismay of senior leaders and MLCs like Basavraj Horatti. 

“We have requested that MLCs be considered for cabinet berths too. We will accept any decision taken by the party leadership,” said T A Sharavana, MLC, JD(S).  Sharavana, Horatti and B M Farooq are the key aspirants for cabinet berths among all JD(S) MLCs. Kumaraswamy, who met party national president H D Devegowda on Monday, is said to have discussed the pros and cons of inducting an MLC. While JD(S) state chief A H Vishwanath has been given a free hand in choosing new office-bearers, the decision on whether MLCs should be considered lies with Devegowda. 

Party sources suggest that the JD(S) intends to vote in Horatti, who is the pro-tem Chairman of the Legislative Council as a permanent chairman will be elected in the next session. Horatti’s prodigy Venkatrao Nadagoud was inducted into the cabinet instead of the Lingayat strongman. Considering his seniority, the JD(S) is hoping to keep Horatti as  Chairman.

