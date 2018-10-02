Home States Karnataka

Landslide-hit Mangaluru- Bengaluru section tested with a goods train

Though the SWR could have completed the restoration work by September fourth week itself, a  massive landslip near Siribagilu Railway Station hampered the restoration work.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: After almost two months, there seems to be a light on Mangaluru- Bengaluru train connectivity as South Western Railway's Mysuru Division on Monday almost completed the restoring the landslide-affected track on Sakaleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section and operated a goods train to check the safety parameters.

Though the SWR could have completed the restoration work by September fourth week itself, a  massive landslip near Siribagilu Railway Station hampered the restoration work. An entire hillock came on the track even as the workers were clearing the track.

The Railways had to deploy nearly 10 earth movers and over 60 men to clear the fresh debris, who worked round-the-clock to restore the track, according to railway sources. Initially a material train that transports material and machinery for restoration works was moved on the entire section. Later, a loaded goods train was operated. Going forward, goods trains would be operated on the section.

The decision to allow passenger trains on Bengaluru-Mangaluru section would be taken later by the Zonal headquarters after assessing safety aspects and observing goods trains movement, the official sources said.
Passenger trains--an overnight express train between Bengaluru-Karwar/ Kannur and two tri-weekly trains between Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction and Yeshwantpur-Karwar, were cancelled since August 14 following landslides.

