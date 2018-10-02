Priyank Kharge seeks five-day week for Karnataka government staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Known for breaking convention, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge has now suggested a five-day workweek for government employees instead of the current Monday-Saturday cycle. In a letter to CM H D Kumaraswamy, Kharge has recommended extension of work hours and cutting down on public holidays to compensate for the loss of one working day.

Citing an example of central government employees, Kharge has claimed that a five-day work week with an extension of work hours has ensured balance. The letter also highlights the recommendation of the state’s sixth pay commission to implement a five-day work week.

“Karnataka government announces public holidays for many festivals and jayantis, essentially bringing down the number of working days,” Kharge’s letter reads. Pointing out the irony of declaring holidays to celebrate men who worked all their lives, Kharge has pushed for restricted holidays as an option.

Kharge has suggested that the current number of public holidays can be cut down and replaced with restricted holidays allowing employees to avail leaves as per requirement.