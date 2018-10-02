Rowdy-sheeter envied slain ex-mayor’s wealth

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The murder of former Tumakuru mayor and history-sheeter H Ravikumar (38) appears to be a tit-for-tat case as the JD(S) man was allegedly involved in targeting his rivals.It all started in September 10, 2010, when rowdy-sheeter Batawadi Anjini was murdered in a similar fashion. Anjani was elected to the City Municipal Council (Now called City Corporation) from jail. Ravikumar was his close confidant and after his death, he rose to prominence. According to sources, Ravikumar had his hand in the plot following which Anjini’s another associate and rowdy-sheeter Hatti Manja bayed for Ravikumar’s blood. Manja was hacked to death in 2015.

Meanwhile, Ravikumar became the successor of Anjini as he was elected as a corporator and went on to become both deputy mayor and mayor. Small Scale Industries Minister S R Srinivas backed him to hilt. According to sources, the minister had business links with Ravikumar and ensured the JD(S) ticket to him for Ward 22 of the city. “He used to pay a visit to my house thrice a week as he was a JD(S) leader. Yes, I had given him the ticket against all odds”, said the minister.

By the time Ravikumar stepped down as mayor, his wealth grew as he had declared assets worth `50 crore during the recently held polls for Tumakuru corporation. According to police sources, another rowdy-sheeter Sujay Bhargav could not stomach Ravikumar’s rise. A couple of weeks ago, Ravikumar and Sujay had a clash at Hanumanthapura over a disputed property.

They had warned each other of elimination. Sujay hatched a plot 15 days ago along with 18 associates and executed it after zeroing on Ravikumar, the police sources said. Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that a team has been formed to trace the killers. There were expectations from some quarters that the accused would surrender on Monday, but it did not come about till late evening.