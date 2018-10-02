They wear khadi dress with pride at Seshadripuram Degree College

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of over 600 degree colleges functioning in Bengaluru, this particular college stands out for its love for ‘khadi’. Seshadripuram Degree College, which is one of the oldest colleges in the city, has made it mandatory for students and staff to wear khadi once a week. They wear khadi dress on all Saturdays. The aim is to spread Gandhiji’s concept of self-reliance and make them understand the value of the cottage industry.

“Students did not show much enthusiasm initially. But when they saw teachers donning khadi clothes, they also followed suit. Now, all the students wear khadi uniforms with pride every Saturday,” said a faculty member at the degree college located in Seshadripuram.“Never we thought khadi dress could be so comfortable. If the idea of mandatory khadi uniforms is replicated across the country, it will help strengthen Indian economy greatly,” said a student at Seshadripuram degree college.

“This is a small effort on our part to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi. In this age of gadgets, it is our responsibility to make students understand the importance of Swadeshi factor,” said W P Krishna, honorary general secretary of Seshadripuram Education Trust.

Mandatory khadi at govt colleges likely

The state government is also planning to introduce khadi dress at colleges. “After Dasara, I will discuss with my department officials about introducing khadi dress once a week at all higher education institutions across the state,” said higher education minister GT Devegowda. He appreciated Seshadripuram group of institutions and Hubballi-based Karnataka State Law University for leading the way. Mandatory khadi dress rule is in place at all affiliated colleges of Karnataka State Law University and all institutions run by the Seshadripuram Education Trust.

Gandhi visited Bengaluru five times

His first visit was in 1915 when noted writer D V Gundappa invited him to unveil a stone laid in the memory of Gandhi’s political teacher Gopal

Krishna Gokhale at Bapuji Sabhangana.

In 1920, Bapu visited the Edgah Khudus Saheb Grounds behind Cantonment Railway Station and urged Muslims to be a part of the freedom movement.

In 1927, when Gandhi was ill, he stayed at Nandi Hills for 45 days, and

87 days at the Kumar Krupa guest house.

In 1934 and 1936, Gandhi visited several parts of Bengaluru and Old

Mysuru region, campaigning against untouchability.