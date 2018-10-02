Home States Karnataka

When Belagavi hosted Congress plenary session

 Mahatma Gandhi was an energetic 55-year-old when he visited Belagavi in 1924 to bolster the freedom struggle which was taking a decisive turn.

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Veerasoudha monument constructed at the venue of Congress plenary session

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Mahatma Gandhi was an energetic 55-year-old when he visited Belagavi in 1924 to bolster the freedom struggle which was taking a decisive turn. He took part in the 39th Congress Plenary organised by a robust group of young freedom fighters from Belagavi in December that year.

This year marks the 94th anniversary of the historic Congress Plenary which was presided over by Gandhi. The 39th Congress Plenary saw Gandhi give a call to the youth to strengthen the freedom movement.
What added significance to Belagavi’s session was the presence of stalwarts such as Sarojini Naidu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Motilal Nehru, Saifuddin Kitchlew, Anne Besant and Shaukat Ali. Youngsters from across the nation had thronged Belagavi in 1924.

A businessman from Vasco and journalist Subhash Kulkarni, son of freedom fighter late R H Kulkarni of Belagavi, recalls some of the historic moments of the session and hectic preparations made for it as told to him by his father. “A large number of freedom fighters from parts of Dharwad, Belagavi, Bijapur, Ankola, Bangalore and Mysore had been putting pressure on Gandhi and Nehru, who was secretary of the Congress, to hold the 39th Congress Plenary Session in their respective areas.

But Gangadhar Rao Deshpande, a freedom fighter from Belagavi, convinced Gandhi to hold it in Belagavi,” Kulkarni said.Within days of Belagavi being fixed as the venue, Deshpande managed to collect `30,000 from the Marwari community, which ran businesses in Shahpur, and handed it over to Congress office bearers for the session. The locals decided to name the venue (now Tilakwadi) as ‘Vijayanagara’ in memory of the great empire.

To keep the memories of the plenary session alive, the district administration constructed a monument called ‘Veerasoudha’ at the venue a decade ago. Photos taken during the session are still displayed at the soudha. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Mahatma Gandhi Congress Plenary Belagavi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC