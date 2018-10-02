When Belagavi hosted Congress plenary session

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Mahatma Gandhi was an energetic 55-year-old when he visited Belagavi in 1924 to bolster the freedom struggle which was taking a decisive turn. He took part in the 39th Congress Plenary organised by a robust group of young freedom fighters from Belagavi in December that year.

This year marks the 94th anniversary of the historic Congress Plenary which was presided over by Gandhi. The 39th Congress Plenary saw Gandhi give a call to the youth to strengthen the freedom movement.

What added significance to Belagavi’s session was the presence of stalwarts such as Sarojini Naidu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Motilal Nehru, Saifuddin Kitchlew, Anne Besant and Shaukat Ali. Youngsters from across the nation had thronged Belagavi in 1924.

A businessman from Vasco and journalist Subhash Kulkarni, son of freedom fighter late R H Kulkarni of Belagavi, recalls some of the historic moments of the session and hectic preparations made for it as told to him by his father. “A large number of freedom fighters from parts of Dharwad, Belagavi, Bijapur, Ankola, Bangalore and Mysore had been putting pressure on Gandhi and Nehru, who was secretary of the Congress, to hold the 39th Congress Plenary Session in their respective areas.

But Gangadhar Rao Deshpande, a freedom fighter from Belagavi, convinced Gandhi to hold it in Belagavi,” Kulkarni said.Within days of Belagavi being fixed as the venue, Deshpande managed to collect `30,000 from the Marwari community, which ran businesses in Shahpur, and handed it over to Congress office bearers for the session. The locals decided to name the venue (now Tilakwadi) as ‘Vijayanagara’ in memory of the great empire.

To keep the memories of the plenary session alive, the district administration constructed a monument called ‘Veerasoudha’ at the venue a decade ago. Photos taken during the session are still displayed at the soudha.