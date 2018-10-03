Allegations a part of accused’s strategy: Special Investigation Team on Gauri Lankesh murder case

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Gauri Lankesh murder case has dismissed all allegations made by Parashuram Waghmare, the key accused in Gauri killing and his accomplice Manohar Edave. The duo accused had alleged that the SIT had forcefully taken their confessions and also bribed them with Rs 30 lakh to confess to the crime.

“It is a strategy that has been followed by most of the accused in the killing of rationalists to garner sympathy. The allegations have not come as a surprise to us, and we are not at all bothered. We have enough evidence to prove that they are the culprits,” said a senior police official. “Even Sachin Andure, the alleged main shooter arrested in the case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s killing, had ensured that his brother Pravin Andure told the media that he was innocent and being made a scapegoat. There is a concerted effort by the accused, their lawyers and supporters to discredit the investigations and cast aspersions on the investigation and investigating officers,” added the officer.

ALSO READ | I didn’t kill Gauri Lankesh, was offered Rs 25 lakh to confess: Parashuram Waghmare

“They make up such stories to influence public opinion. Whenever such allegations are levelled, an enquiry is ordered which makes us run around and diverts our attention, time and efforts from the main investigation,” said another officer, adding accused try to take advantage of the situation.

The officer further said that Parashuram Waghmare has been produced before the judges several times, but not even once did he make allegations of assault or bribery. “All of a sudden these allegations are being made. Their lawyers have held three press meets since their arrest. Why didn’t they say anything then?,” asked an investigating officer from the SIT.

Accused Parashuram Waghmare and Manohar Edave had earlier made allegations before the media that SIT was trying to frame them and they didn’t know who Gauri Lankesh was. While Parashuram claimed that police forcibly took signature on blank sheets of paper and then recorded their statements, Edave alleged that SIT was trying to frame them in Bhagwan murder plot case by threatening with dire consequences. The sessions court has extended their judicial custody till October 12.