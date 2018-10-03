Day after attack on V-C, no case filed, no arrests made

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after the assault on the vice-chancellor of Rani Chennamma University (RCU), Shivanand Hosmani, at his office, neither have the police registered a case against the attackers nor has the V-C lodged a complaint.

On Monday, about 70 men, said to be supporters of former minister Satish Jarkiholi, had entered the RCU campus and assaulted the V-C even as the rampage was video-recorded by many students. Several of them shouted slogans against the RCU for ignoring Congress leaders. Since Monday, the VC has remained inaccessible while Jarkiholi, who is in Bengaluru, is not responding to phone calls.

According to RCU sources, the authorities discussed the attack on Tuesday and are planning to lodge a formal complaint with police on Wednesday. Speaking to TNIE, Belagavi police commissioner D C Rajappa said he had assured RCU authorities of investigating the incident seriously if a case is registered by the university.

Sources hinted that the attack on the V-C may be politically motivated. The Jarkiholi camp was reportedly upset that the university allegedly invited only BJP leaders to most of its programmes, neglecting Congress leaders.

Several organisations and leaders in Belagavi have questioned the law and order situation in Belagavi and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers. Members of ABVP staged a protest in the city on Tuesday demanding action against the attackers and questioned the district administration and the police for their failure to ensure security for the V-C.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Parliament member Suresh Angadi expressed concern over the ruckus at RCU and suspected that it was politically motivated. He alleged that some leaders were trying to politicise the university’s environment. The city police should register a suo motu case against the troublemakers, he said.The incident highlights the failure of the police and the state government in ensuring peace on the campus, he said.

He accused police officials of bowing to pressure from some politicians and asked them to seek transfer elsewhere. The government and city police should ensure that there are no anti-national elements in the University. “I hope and wish that RCU remains what it is and not turn into JNU, which is a hotbed of student politics,’’ he said.

“There are some reports that the group that caused trouble in RCU on Monday was full of Satish Jarkiholi’s supporters.If that is true, Jarkiholi should ask the police to act against them. We should ensure that the university remains free of politics,’’ he said.

He, however, did not respond to questions about alleged violation of protocol by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Angadi claimed credit for getting the underpass sanctioned from NHAI by personally pursuing it with the Union road works minister Nitin Gadkari. As per protocol, NHAI should have invited the MP concerned (Prakash Hukkeri of Congress) and MLA of Yamakanmardi (Satish Jarkiholi) for the foundation laying of the underpass, but both were ignored.