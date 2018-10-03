Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress workers lash out at Udupi-district in-charge Jayamala at Gandhi event

Defending her decision to skip the event, the minister said, “It is not in the specific area or the region that he should be remembered. Mahatma can be remembered everywhere.”

Published: 03rd October 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A Congress party worker speaks to Udupi District Minister Jayamala in Udupi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: District In-charge Minister Jayamala skipped Gandhi Jayanti celebration organised by the district administration on Tuesday despite being present in the town. Later speaking to reporters, she defended her decision and said,  “It is not in the specific area or the region that he should be remembered. Mahatma can be remembered everywhere.” She also declined to comment on the absence of the parliamentarian and other district leaders.

To a query, she said the state government has done everything to save the lives of the farmers by waiving off the loans. She said that the causes behind farmers’ suicide in the aftermath of loan waive off measure taken by the government is not clearly know and urged the farmers not to take the extreme step. 

Cong workers question her silence 
District Minister Jayamala was on Tuesday left red-faced as some Congress workers took her to task for her silence over police lathi-charge on them during the Bharat bandh held to protest the hike in fuel price.
Jayamala, who appeared deeply embarrassed by the workers’ behaviour, decided to leave the spot. 

She told reporters that she raised the issue with Superintendent of police Lakshman Nimbargi who justified the action, stating that it was needed to bring the situation under control.

