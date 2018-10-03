‘Mastermind’ of former mayor’s murder surrenders

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Sujay Bhargav alias Suji (35) and his aide Raghu, who had allegedly hacked former Tumakuru City Corporation mayor Ravikumar to death on Sunday, surrendered before Gauribidanur Rural police in Kolar on Tuesday.

Soon after the murder they had gone to Andhra Pradesh and police traced their phones to Hindupur.

Sources said two TV journalists here helped the on-the-run gangsters to surrender before the police. When underworld don-turned-journalist Agni Sridhar relaunched his Karunada Sene, a Kannada organisation, Suji was at the forefront.

Confirming the surrender, SP Divya V Gopinath said the duo will be taken to custody for interrogation. “We have sent our men from here to secure the accused,” she added. He might be the mastermind but he was not on the spot when the incident occurred, police sources said.