Home States Karnataka

‘Mastermind’ of former mayor’s murder surrenders

Soon after the murder they had gone to Andhra Pradesh and police traced their phones to Hindupur. 

Published: 03rd October 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Sujay Bhargav alias Suji (35) and his aide Raghu, who had allegedly hacked former Tumakuru City Corporation mayor Ravikumar to death on Sunday, surrendered before Gauribidanur Rural police in Kolar on Tuesday.

Soon after the murder they had gone to Andhra Pradesh and police traced their phones to Hindupur. 
Sources said two TV journalists here helped the on-the-run gangsters to surrender before the police. When underworld don-turned-journalist Agni Sridhar relaunched his Karunada Sene, a Kannada organisation, Suji was at the forefront. 

Confirming the surrender, SP Divya V Gopinath said the duo will be taken to custody for interrogation. “We have sent our men from here to secure the accused,” she added. He might be the mastermind but he was not on the spot when the incident occurred, police sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sujay Bhargav Gauribidanur Rural Agni Sridhar Karunada Sene

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur