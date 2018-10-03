Home States Karnataka

MLA abuses KSRTC manager

The incident occurred during a Swachhta Abhiyan taken up by the MLA at the town’s bus terminus.

Published: 03rd October 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bus services including KSRTC buses stayed off the roads (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  A day after supporters of former minister Satish Jarkiholi attacked vice-chancellor of Rani Chennamma University in Belagavi, BJP MLA from Raibag, Duryodhan Aihole, tried to attack KSRTC manager. According to sources, the MLA abused the manager, A R Chebbi, in foul language in front of the public and almost attacked him.

The incident occurred during a Swachhta Abhiyan taken up by the MLA at the town’s bus terminus. He was angry as the manager reached late. The legislator had to wait for the manager for almost an hour. Most of the KSRTC staff was present at the spot but the manager was caught up with work. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC manager MLA abuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur