MLA abuses KSRTC manager

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after supporters of former minister Satish Jarkiholi attacked vice-chancellor of Rani Chennamma University in Belagavi, BJP MLA from Raibag, Duryodhan Aihole, tried to attack KSRTC manager. According to sources, the MLA abused the manager, A R Chebbi, in foul language in front of the public and almost attacked him.

The incident occurred during a Swachhta Abhiyan taken up by the MLA at the town’s bus terminus. He was angry as the manager reached late. The legislator had to wait for the manager for almost an hour. Most of the KSRTC staff was present at the spot but the manager was caught up with work.