Home States Karnataka

Politicians in Karnataka cautious over Lingayat minority row

Members of the community batting for Lingayatism to be recognised as minority religion have their guns aimed at the Central government. 

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

The potential impact of the Lingayat community as a vote bank has been established time and again in Karnataka.

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Caution is the keyword for politicians in Karnataka when it comes to supporting or rejecting religious minority status to Lingayats. The demand for separate religious status is rearing its head again ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and this time, members of the community batting for Lingayatism to be recognised as minority religion have their guns aimed at the central government. 

Given the impact, their association with the movement had on their electoral and political life, politicians in Karnataka are wary about voicing their support to the cause as strongly as they did before the assembly elections. 

As much as the Congress refuses to acknowledge in the open that the Siddaramaiah government’s decision to recommend separate religious minority tag to Lingayats backfired in the assembly elections, party insiders say that it was one of the primary reasons for Congress’ failure. Such was the anger within the party that leaders like M B Patil, who was in the forefront of the movement, were denied cabinet berths. Many within the party attributed Vinay Kulkarni’s loss to the Lingayat row as well. 

“The seers who announced support to Congress refused to ask their followers to vote for us. The community voted for BJP heavily because a few Congress leaders misled the then government and convinced that the larger part of the community wanted separate religious status,” said a source from the Congress. 

Basava Dharma Peetha’s woman seer Mathe Mahadevi has announced a three-day Lingayat convention from December 10-12 in New Delhi to pressurise the Union government to give its assent to Karnataka government’s recommendation of religious minority status. Once bitten twice shy, leaders are now careful about how they get associated with the upcoming convention. 

Congress leader and Rashtriya Basava Sene’s Chief Vinay Kulkarni told The New Indian Express that many would back the convention as community members and not for political affiliations. “There is nothing political about it, but as individuals from the community, many will support it. Seniors from the community will take part,” he said stopping short of stating definitively if he would be part of the convention. 

“There was no real impact on the assembly poll results. It is natural for some percentage of votes to be affected during such fights,” Kulkarni said when asked if his open support for the cause cost him his seat. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and prominent Lingayat leader Prabhakar Kore said that Mathe Mahadevi’s call for a convention had little significance. “She or anybody is free to do whatever they want to. We will not intervene, but we haven’t recognised her as a leader and it really doesn’t matter to us. People from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community clearly understand what is happening,” he said. 

Many from the BJP had accused the then Congress government of attempting to break the community for political gains. Leaders from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community believe that a few seers’ urge to stay relevant is shadowing real issues of education, job opportunities especially for women within. 
With those lobbying for separate religious minority tag to Lingayats all set to rekindle the issue, all eyes are now on how the BJP-led NDA government plays its cards, especially when the potential impact of the Lingayat community as a vote bank has been established time and again in Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lingayat row  Politicians cautious General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur