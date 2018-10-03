Home States Karnataka

Rampant change in land use cause for floods in Kerala, Kodagu: Study

The contour trenches here might have played a vital role, while elephant-proof trenches, where large amounts of water got accumulated, may also have played a role.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of a car stuck in one of the landslide-hit areas in Kodagu | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to a study by a Western Ghats team that visited the disaster-hit areas in Kodagu and Kerala, large-scale incidents of landslides and flooding occurred due to rampant change in land use. The team, comprising environmental experts from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi has called for formulation of a ‘sustainable resource and land use policy’ for these regions.

An expert stated, “With soil being loose in the steep terrain, there was not sufficient mulch and tree cover to hold the soil or water.” They said that construction activities across the hills in an unscientific manner had triggered landslides, with water harvesting structures on hilltops weakening the soil.

“Another activity triggering landslides was mining in this ecologically sensitive area with development works disturbing and blocking natural streams,” the source added. The team recommended the need for a detailed scientific study of coffee plantations of Kodagu. 

The contour trenches here might have played a vital role, while elephant-proof trenches, where large amounts of water got accumulated, may also have played a role.

Team member Balakrishna Naidu, Save Western Ghats, Shivamogga, added, “We saw huge encroachments in forests, large scale usage of pesticides, huge tapping of natural resources and other such reasons for this man-made disaster.”

Causative factors
With soil being loose to a depth of at least 50 feet, a heavy rain can lead to landslides, experts say. “Quarrying activities play a big role as tremors can loosen the topsoil. So a detailed study on ‘tremors caused due to blasting’ needs to be done. Only after this assessment, mining permission should be given.”

What’s the solution?
The team recommended measures which include sustainable construction models, regeneration of natural habitat and restoration and re-greening of barren slopes. A model biodiversity plot-assisted natural regeneration with ficus and bamboo species, a paradigm shift to natural farming methods, were some of the other suggestions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Western Ghats Kerala floods Kodagu Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur