Rampant change in land use cause for floods in Kerala, Kodagu: Study

Meera Bhardwaj

Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to a study by a Western Ghats team that visited the disaster-hit areas in Kodagu and Kerala, large-scale incidents of landslides and flooding occurred due to rampant change in land use. The team, comprising environmental experts from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi has called for formulation of a ‘sustainable resource and land use policy’ for these regions.

An expert stated, “With soil being loose in the steep terrain, there was not sufficient mulch and tree cover to hold the soil or water.” They said that construction activities across the hills in an unscientific manner had triggered landslides, with water harvesting structures on hilltops weakening the soil.

“Another activity triggering landslides was mining in this ecologically sensitive area with development works disturbing and blocking natural streams,” the source added. The team recommended the need for a detailed scientific study of coffee plantations of Kodagu.

The contour trenches here might have played a vital role, while elephant-proof trenches, where large amounts of water got accumulated, may also have played a role.

Team member Balakrishna Naidu, Save Western Ghats, Shivamogga, added, “We saw huge encroachments in forests, large scale usage of pesticides, huge tapping of natural resources and other such reasons for this man-made disaster.”

Causative factors

With soil being loose to a depth of at least 50 feet, a heavy rain can lead to landslides, experts say. “Quarrying activities play a big role as tremors can loosen the topsoil. So a detailed study on ‘tremors caused due to blasting’ needs to be done. Only after this assessment, mining permission should be given.”

What’s the solution?

The team recommended measures which include sustainable construction models, regeneration of natural habitat and restoration and re-greening of barren slopes. A model biodiversity plot-assisted natural regeneration with ficus and bamboo species, a paradigm shift to natural farming methods, were some of the other suggestions.