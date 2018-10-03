Throw your old phone, win a brand new smartphone

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI : Here is a unique competition that has been planned to dispose e-waste. Roopesh Kumar from Goliyangady near Halady in Udupi district is organising ‘throw your old mobile phone’ competition and has announced smartphones as prizes.

Kumar says the competition is a solution to e-waste menace. The competition is all about throwing mobile sets as far as possible. The person who throws his mobile phone the farthest, wins a brand new smartphone. The competition will be held at Government Pre-University College grounds near Goliyangadi on October 7.

One person can throw as many mobiles as he or she wants to. The only condition is that the phones once thrown will not be returned as Roopesh wants to recycle and use them.