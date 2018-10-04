Chamarajnagar Dasara festival to be informative

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Dasara festivities extended to backward Chamarajnagar district is set to be more educative than entertaining this time. The four-day programme which will take off at Chamarajnagar on October 13 is likely to have Raitha Dasara to educate the farming community on matters like the demand for millets, organic farming and modern farming methods.

The district Dasara committee held discussions on the proposed events and a final call will be taken in couple of days. Agriculture Joint Director Tirumalesh said Raitha Dasara will attract the farming community and there is a need to push such events as many farmers want to understand the issues related to agriculture. “We have decided to convene interactions with resource persons and farmers can get their doubts cleared”, he added.

Tirumalesh said the event will be finalised after holding talks with the Deputy Commissioner and the Dasara committee. “When the farmers are eager to make farming lucrative, machined, switch over to organic farming .... why should we not create a platform for it”, he said.There are also talks about holding an exhibition which will showcase government projects and programmes.

Arjuna rehearses with wooden howdah

Mysuru: As the countdown has started for world famous Dasara festivities, elephant Arjuna was made to carry wooden howdah on its back during the rehearsal. The howdah elephant carried sand bags weighing more than 300 kg and the weight is likely to be increased in the next couple of days as it should carry the Golden Howdah of 750 kg during the Jamboo Savari procession that passes through 4.5 km stretch from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap stadium. Priests, mahouts and kavadis offered puja to the wooden howdah that was decorated with flowers during the morning rehearsal.