Home States Karnataka

Chamarajnagar Dasara festival to be informative

Dasara festivities extended to backward Chamarajnagar district is set to be more educative than entertaining this time.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant Arjuna carries the wooden howdah along with sand bags to practise for Jamboo Savari in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Dasara festivities extended to backward Chamarajnagar district is set to be more educative than entertaining this time. The four-day programme which will take off at Chamarajnagar on October 13 is likely to have Raitha Dasara to educate the farming community on matters like the demand for millets, organic farming and modern farming methods.

The district Dasara committee held discussions on the proposed events and a final call will be taken in couple of days. Agriculture Joint Director Tirumalesh said Raitha Dasara will attract the farming community and there is a need to push such events as many farmers want to understand the issues related to agriculture. “We have decided to convene interactions with resource persons and farmers can get their doubts cleared”, he added.

Tirumalesh said the event will be finalised after holding talks with the Deputy Commissioner and the Dasara committee. “When the farmers are eager to make farming lucrative, machined, switch over to organic farming .... why should we not create a platform for it”, he said.There are also talks about holding an exhibition which will showcase government projects and programmes.

Arjuna rehearses with wooden howdah

Mysuru: As the countdown has started for world famous Dasara festivities, elephant Arjuna was made to carry wooden howdah on its back during the rehearsal. The howdah elephant carried sand bags weighing more than 300 kg and the weight is likely to be increased in the next couple of days as it should carry the Golden Howdah of 750 kg during the Jamboo Savari procession that passes through 4.5 km stretch from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap stadium. Priests, mahouts and kavadis offered puja to the wooden howdah that was decorated with flowers during the morning rehearsal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chamarajnagar district Raitha Dasara Chamarajnagar Dasara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices