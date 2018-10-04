Congress to start talking on cabinet expansion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the return of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao from his trip abroad, the party is all set to begin mulling over the cabinet expansion. The legislative leader of the party Siddaramaiah returned from an AICC executive meet on Tuesday and once Rao returns, discussions on caste combinations, risk factors, representation of districts and strategy to quell any dissent will begin from Thursday.

Sources from the Congress suggest that a preliminary meeting of state leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Eshwar Khandre, G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah, will be held before the name list is sent to the high command. After coming under severe criticism for not having enough representation from North Karnataka districts in its first list of cabinet ministers, Congress intends to induct more ministers from Central and North Karnataka in the six vacant berths.

The larger demand, according to party insiders, is to include one Muslim, two Lingayats, one SC - preferably from the Lambani community, one ST - preferably Left and one Kuruba MLA into the cabinet. While the fight for the Kuruba representation is between C S Shivalli and M T B Nagaraj, Parameshwar Naik and B Nagendra are in contention for the SC quota. Since all its women MLAs are first-time legislators, the Congress may consider either Lakshmi Hebbalkar - a Lingayat or Roopa Shashidhar - an ST-left.