Home States Karnataka

Government told to hand back administration of Gokarna temple, claims mutt

The historic temple was administered by trustees for several years.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Mahabaleshwara temple at Gokarna (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Ramachandrapur Mutt of Hosnagar in Shivamogga has claimed that the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the state government to hand over the administration of Mahabaleshwara temple of Gokarna back to the mutt until the court settles the case. Two weeks ago, the temple was taken over by the district administration of Uttara Kannada as per the High Court’s order.

The historic temple was administered by trustees for several years. However, on August 12, 2008, the BJP government decided to hand over management of the temple to the mutt. After 10 years, quashing this move of the government, the High Court had ordered to hand over the temple back to the Endowment Department. Challenging the HC order, the mutt approached the Apex court.

On September 19, the district administration took over the temple. DC S S Nakul who is also the chairman of overseeing committee, visited the temple and took charge of temple administration. On Wednesday, the mutt claimed, hearing their petition, the Supreme Court ordered the state government to hand over the temple to the mutt till final judgment comes.

The mutt has been celebrating the apex court’s decision. In response, Raghaveshwara Bharati swamiji of Ramachandrapur Mutt tweeted it is not possible to separate them from the temple. Balachandra Dixit, who had filled a PIL with the High Court against handing over the temple to the mutt said the mutt misinterpreted the SC directive.

In fact, the SC was against forming another committee and gave its nod to executive officer of the Endowment Department to administer the temple. He, however said he has not yet got order copy of the Supreme Court, but his advocate has informed him regarding this development. Meanwhile, DC Nakul said he has not yet received the Supreme Court order copy. Once he gets it, he will react on it, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gokarna temple Ramachandrapur Mutt Mahabaleshwara temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices