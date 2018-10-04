Karnataka's coastal areas may see more rain this week: IMD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coastal areas, south interior Karnataka and Bengaluru may get more rains this week as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, the rainfall is due to a low-pressure area near Lakshadweep Islands in South East Arabian Sea.

C S Patil, Director, IMD, Bengaluru, said the low-pressure region is expected to develop on October 5, after which it will turn into a depression in a couple of days. “There are chances that the depression will develop into a cyclone causing very heavy rainfall along the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka,” he said.

“Due to the phenomenon, good rainfall is expected in South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall is forecast for coastal region,” he said. However, rainfall will continue to be sparse in North Interior Karnataka, as only light and isolated showers are forecast.

Several parts of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and coastal districts received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday evening due to the same phenomenon. According to Patil, North East monsoon is expected to enter Karnataka in the second week of October. “Though it is considered to be North East monsoon season from October, South West monsoon is yet to withdraw,” he said.

At the end of September, data shows that of the 30 districts, 13, especially in North Interior Karnataka, have received deficient showers. Four districts -- Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru -- received excess rainfall.