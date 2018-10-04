Minister stuns people with cash distribution spree

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Zameer Ahmed Khan, who was in Sullia on Wednesday to take part in various government and private events, raised many eyebrows when he went around giving cash doles.

At a prize distribution event at Tekkil English Medium School, he surprised four winners by pulling out cash from his pocket along with school's trophies. He gave Rs 26,000 each to two students and Rs 10,000 each to two others. Besides, he also announced Rs 8 lakh donation to the school and handed over Rs 5 lakh cash on the spot.

At another event at Peradka, an elderly man, who was affected by floods and landslides in Jodupala, requested help and Zameer handed him a bundle of notes amounting to Rs 50,000. In another function which he attended, Zameer announced that he will bear the expenses of the Umra pilgrimage of 12 Muslim youths belonging to an organisation named SKSSF and also sponsor a family trip to a foreign location or pilgrimage destination of their choice for four Bajrang Dal activists.

These 16 youths had voluntarily helped the flood affected in Jodupala. He also promised an ambulance to an organisation which sought for assistance. The handouts did not end there. The minister also gave Rs 20,000 cash to Rinsha Mariam who won gold in the South Asian ITF championship held in Nepal. Later, he attended a function at Mohiuddin Jumma Masjid in Peradka where he announced that he will pay Rs 70 lakh for road work, Rs 10 lakh for laying of interlocking tiles and Rs 25 lakh for development work in a colony where poor people live. He even promised to release the money within a week.