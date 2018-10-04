Home States Karnataka

Poor infrastructure puts off tourists at Kemmanagundi

A few years back, a large sum was spent to renovate the infrastructure at Kemmanagundi, a scenic hill station in Chikkamagaluru district.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:52 AM

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A few years back, a large sum was spent to renovate the infrastructure at Kemmanagundi, a scenic hill station in Chikkamagaluru district. So much was the lavish spending that every room in the cottages run by the Horticulture Department were fitted with air-conditioners in a hill station. But due lack of maintenance, most of the infrastructure is slipping away from the hands of visitors.

 Though there are must-see destinations in Kemmanagundi, there is hardly any information for tourists. There are no signages giving details about tourist spots. Visitors recently have also been complaining about bad food that is served in the canteen run by the Horticulture Department. Horticulture Department officials, however, claim that the Tourism Department has provided adequate information on their website.

