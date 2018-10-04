Home States Karnataka

Suspended, but Haris Jr leads Youth Congress from front  

The Congress, that ordered his expulsion for six years after he was accused of grievously assaulting a man, has not only chosen to look the other way but defend his participation in party activities.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Nalapad Haris (right) during a Congress protest against Rafale deal at Minsk Square on Wednesday | Pushkar V

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a Congress shawl wrapped around his neck, egging youth Congress workers to chant slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making a fiery speech over BJP looting the country with Rafale deal, Mohammed Nalpad looked every inch a loyal Congress leader on Thursday, except for the fact that he has been suspended from the party for six years. He was later bundled into a police van and detained. 

Despite a ban, Mohammed brazened it out to take the lead and place himself prominently during the protest. The Congress, that ordered his expulsion for six years after he was accused of grievously assaulting a man, has not only chosen to look the other way but defend his participation in party activities. It was neither the opposition nor the critics but Mohammed himself who exposed the sham of a suspension that the Congress has ordered against him by prominently placing himself in a party protest not once but twice. He stood alongside his father, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, during the party’s protest against fuel price hike in September. 

“I am here as a citizen of this country,” Mohammed said, defending his participation in the Youth Congress’ protest against Rafale deal. Congress that suspended him is now defending Mohammed. “Mohammed hasn’t been proven as guilty. The case is still underway. We are against anything illegal but we can’t stop any citizen from participating in protests and questioning the government’s failures,” said Eashwar Khandre, working president, KPCC. 

Congress to mull revoking ban

Congress has not just defended Mohammed’s participation in its protest, it has also suggested that it may mull revoking the six-year ban. “The high command will take a call on that. There are authorities to decide,” Khandre said when asked if the party is willing to revoke Mohammed’s suspension. Sources in the party suggest that Mohammed’s deliberate attempt to be seen as a champion of Congress’ causes is in the anticipation of finding a way back to the party as soon as possible.

The BJP tore into the Congress for allowing Mohammed to lead its protests, accusing the party of encouraging goondaism. “The Congress party clearly doesn’t realise that it shouldn’t allow goondaism. Not curbing people like Mohammed will encourage anti-social elements,” said Prakash S, BJP spokesperson.

The Congress received massive backlash on social media after pictures and videos of a suspended Mohammed leading the protests went viral. Congress’ coalition partner JD(S), on the other hand, backed Mohammed. “Rafale is a national issue and every person should speak about it. We commend the efforts of Nalapad in raising his voice against it,” said Tanveer Ahmed, JD(S) spokesperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammed Nalpad Youth Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices