This Dasara, Alliance Air to link Bengaluru with Mysuru  

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Alliance Air — a subsidiary of Air India — has decided to operate flights between the city and Bengaluru for 10 days starting October 10. Mysuru Airport director Manoj Kumar Singh told TNIE that according to a communique received from Alliance Air, the airline will operate a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft from October 10 (the day when the festivities will kick off) to October 20.

The flight is tentatively scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 3 pm and reach Mysuru at 3.30 pm. In the return direction, the flight will leave Mysuru at 4 pm. Singh said it was the perogative of the operator to fix the fare. The recent initiative is a result of an agreement between the state government and the operator in keeping with the demand during Dasara, he said.

Meanwhile, TruJet, which is operating a flight between Hyderabad and Mysuru via Chennai — continues to evoke a good response with most of the ATR-72 aircraft occupied during weekdays and weekend, Singh added. The service was launched during last year's Dasara.