UGC panel to look into irregularities in private universities

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few private universities offering technical courses in the state are under the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s scanner for allegedly violating norms. UGC has received several complaints regarding flouting of guidelines in admissions, lack of qualified teachers, poor salaries being paid, violation of norms in appointment of officials, unauthorised study centres and other irregularities.

“To check the irregularities, it has constituted an experts’ panel which will soon visit the varsities and submit a report,” read the UGC order, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express.

According to a UGC official, some private universities are accused of offering technical courses without approval from All India Council for Technical Education. “We have received complaints that a few universities are admitting huge number of students despite lacking proper infrastructure,” said the official.

The expert panel has been directed to look into infrastructure facilities at both academic and administrative buildings.

There are 17 private universities, of which eight offer technical and technological courses. “As per the UGC guidelines, it is mandatory even for private universities to get approvals for introducing courses and increasing the intake. The AICTE’s nod is must to offer any technical course,” the official added.

COMPLAINTS GALORE

Violation of guidelines in admissions

No qualified teachers

Salaries to teaching staff not as per guidelines

Violation of norms in appointment

Launch of unauthorised study centres and off-campus centres

Introduction of courses not under Section 22 of UGC Act, 1956

Information on courses, facilities, faculties, fees not updated on websites