Home States Karnataka

UGC panel to look into irregularities in private universities

According to a UGC official, some private universities are accused of offering technical courses without approval from All India Council for Technical Education.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

UGC head office (PTI)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A few private universities offering technical courses in the state are under the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s scanner for allegedly violating norms. UGC has received several complaints regarding flouting of guidelines in admissions, lack of qualified teachers, poor salaries being paid, violation of norms in appointment of officials, unauthorised study centres and other irregularities.
“To check the irregularities, it has constituted an experts’ panel which will soon visit the varsities and submit a report,” read the UGC order, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express.

According to a UGC official, some private universities are accused of offering technical courses without approval from All India Council for Technical Education. “We have received complaints that a few universities are admitting huge number of students despite lacking proper infrastructure,” said the official.
The expert panel has been directed to look into infrastructure facilities at both academic and administrative buildings.

There are 17 private universities, of which eight offer technical and technological courses. “As per the UGC guidelines, it is mandatory even for private universities to get approvals for introducing courses and increasing the intake. The AICTE’s nod is must to offer any technical course,” the official added.

COMPLAINTS GALORE
Violation of guidelines in admissions
No qualified teachers
Salaries to teaching staff not as per guidelines
Violation of norms in appointment
Launch of unauthorised study centres and off-campus centres
Introduction of courses not under Section 22 of UGC Act, 1956
Information on courses, facilities, faculties, fees not updated on websites

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC panel Private universities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices