Home States Karnataka

Writer Bhagwan wants demon Mahishasura in monk look

Jnanaprakash Swami of Urilingi Peddhi Mutt said to create awareness on the demon king, it has been decided to organise a series of events near the statue at the hill on October 7.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

The last day of the festival, Vijayadashami,signifies the victory of Goddess Chamunderswari over demon Mahishasura. In fact, the city Mysuru is named after the demon slained by the Goddess. In picture, folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (EPS | S Udayashankar)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Courting yet another controversy, progressive thinker Prof K S Bhagwan on Wednesday stressed for installing the statue of demon king Mahishasura atop Chamundi Hill in a reformed look of a Buddhist monk. The existing statue that is believed to be installed during the princely rule should be razed and replaced with the new structure, he said.

Speaking to media persons here, Bhagwan said priests during the reign of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in 1950 may have misled the latter and made him believe that Mahishasura was a demon king. “If one thinks in a pragmatic manner, there can be no possibilities in deriving the name of Mysuru from the demon king. In reality, he had strove for the welfare of all irrespective of caste and creed and also was a follower of Bhagwan Buddha. In this wake, it is suspected to be the role of vested interests who misled the then maharaja in this regard,” he said.

Not just that, the existing lessons in history being taught at schools and colleges are replete with unfounded facts, he said adding “if measures are taken to translate the available history on Mahisha, Buddha and also Emperor Ashoka from pali script, more light could be shed on their lives”.

Jnanaprakash Swami of Urilingi Peddhi Mutt said to create awareness on the demon king, it has been decided to organise a series of events near the statue at the hill on October 7. It will begin with ‘Mahabuddha Bikku Mahisha’ procession from the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Town Hall to the hill. Former minister Satish Jarkiholi will flag off the procession. It will be followed by a seminar on ‘Mahisha Mandalada Mahadore’ at the make-shift ‘B Basavalingappa Stage’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K S Bhagwan Mahishasura Chamundi Hill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices