Attack on Rani Chennamma University V-C: Case filed against ‘unidentified’ group of people

The RCU authorities demanded action to be initiated against the group as tension continues to prevail on the campus since the time the group barged into the campus and created a ruckus.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 08:54 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Under pressure from all quarters, the Rani Chennamma University (RCU) registered a case with Belagavi police on Thursday against a group of people who had allegedly assaulted Vice-Chancellor Shivanand Hosmani and created ruckus on the campus a few days ago. According to sources, the university authorities stated in their complaint with Kakti police station that an “unidentified’’ group created ruckus on the university campus that led to tension creating fear among a large number of students on October 1 when the university was functioning.

RCU registrar Siddu Alagur and Vice-Chancellor Shivanand Hosmani did not mention in the complaint anything on the alleged attack on V-C by the unidentified group nor alleged that the group belonged to former minister Satish Jarkiholi even as the latter admitted to the media on Wednesday that some in the group were ‘his people’ who created ruckus on the campus.

The RCU authorities demanded action to be initiated against the group as tension continues to prevail on the campus since the time the group barged into the campus and created a ruckus. According to sources, the police officers will go through all the CCTV footages on the campus to identify members of the group who created commotion and assaulted the V-C in the next few days.

Most of those who attacked the V-C and ransacked the interior were Congress workers and supporters of Satish Jarkiholi from Yamakanmardi constituency. They were angry over the way RCU had been allegedly involved in saffronisation of the campus at the behest of BJP leader and Syndicate member Raju Chikkangoudar.Meanwhile, Raju Chikkangoudar has denied all allegations levelled against him by Jarkiholi. 

