Congress to consider replacing some ministers

BENGALURU: The focus may be on filling up the six vacant cabinet berths in their quota, but the Congress will also be considering the pros and cons of dropping a couple of ministers to accommodate senior leaders in the cabinet. With the number of ministerial aspirants far more in number than the available berths, sources in the Congress suggest that the party will also consider vacating a few more berths to replace a couple of ministers.

The party is also considering keeping one seat vacant as leverage against any dissent that could brew after the expansion. Some within the party suggest that a few ministers are willing to let go of the ministries if push comes to shove. “A few ministers like U T Khader and Krishna Byregowda were willing to let go of their ministers if it benefits the party. Such offers were being made when BJP was desperately attempting to poach our MLAs and we were mulling our strategies. While there is no need for that offer now, we are yet to consider the need for replacing some ministers,” said a senior functionary of the Congress.

The process of shortlisting names for cabinet expansion has already begun in the party. The state leadership, led by K C Venugopal, will meet AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in the next one week to finalise the names of new ministers.

It may be recalled that Health and Family Welfare minister Shivanand Patil had told the media that he was willing to resign from his post if the high command asked him to. Even before the Belagavi dissent broke out, murmurs of Municipal Corporation minister Ramesh Jarkiholi being disappointed with his portfolio were doing the rounds in the party. “A few ministers were willing to give up their ministries if the party was looking to bring in MLAs from other parties, but they won’t be as cooperative if they are asked to step aside to make way for their counterparts in the party,” noted another Congress leader.

While lobbying is also under way, a few senior leaders like Ramalinga Reddy and Roshan Baig have chosen to remain mum. Reddy is likely to be made a minister for his role in ensuring the Congress’ victory in the Bengaluru mayoral elections.