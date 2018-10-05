H D Kumaraswamy rules out any further cut in fuel price

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy ruled out further cuts in fuel cess after the Centre took the initiative to reduce fuel prices on Thursday. The state had slashed the cess on fuel by D2 almost a month ago.“To reduce the burden on people, the state government had cut cess on fuel prices almost a month ago, and there won’t be further cuts in fuel cess,’’ the CM said while welcoming the Centre’s decision to reduce tax on fuel. “I am glad that the central government has woken up to respond to people’s problems,” he said.

The state had imposed the cess to mobilize funds for the government’s ambitious farm loan waiver scheme. After the decision to impose the fuel cess was announced in the state budget, it was opposed by the JD (S) coalition partner Congress, which had demanded its rollback as the party was making fuel price hike a big issue to take on Modi government ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Defending the Chief Minister, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byregowda said Karnataka has one of the lowest tax rates on fuel in the country. Accusing the central government of increasing taxes by over four times, he demanded the Centre to bring down the fuel prices to that of 2014 level.

However, the opposition BJP has slammed the CM for refusing to further reduce fuel prices. “The Centre has slashed fuel price by D 2.50/litre and the state government must also reduce it by D 2.50/litre to reduce burden on people. It will not be a burden on the state government,” said BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa. “Kumaraswamy had imposed D2 cess on fuel and reduced it by only 46 paise. Instead of making irresponsible statements, the CM must immediately announce further reduction in fuel prices, “ he added. The Centre had asked states to follow suit after cutting fuel price.