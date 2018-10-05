Heavy rains destroy houses, crops in Ballari district

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Heavy rain accompanied by high velocity wind and hailstorm that lashed parts of Hoovinahadagali in Ballari district has destroyed poly houses and crops, putting farmers in distress.

When farmers of Kampli and surrounding areas were jubilant after Tungabhadra dam received good inflow, those in Hoovinahadagali were praying for rains. Finally, the rain god answered their prayers with heavy showers. Now, they want the rain to be stopped.

An agro-revolution was slowly sweeping Holalu and Mylara villages in Hoovinahadagali taluk, where small land-holders had entered into contract with major agro companies to supply seeds.

Farmers, who own less than one acre, borrowed lakhs of rupees from financial institutions and banks to construct poly houses after entering into an agreement with companies to supply them seeds for `5,000 per kg. Each tiny plot comprising about 11,000 square feet would fetch farmers close to `3.5 lakh within a couple of months.