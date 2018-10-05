Karnataka: Celebrations galore after 'adopted orphan child' returns home

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Jayashree Guttedar’s family heaved a sigh of relief after the restoration of custody of the orphan child she raised for the last seven years. They celebrated the event like the birthday of the girl on Thursday. The family was busy shopping materials to celebrate the girl’s birthday after the girl was officially handed over to the family by the Child Welfare Committee on Wednesday evening. The family arranged the programme at Bhavani temple adjacent to their house on Thursday morning. The girl cut the cake amid birthday wishes from her near and dears.

Jayashree said she has three young children, but she decided to raise the one-day-old baby which she found in the thorny bush near a maternity house seven years ago.“I have looked after the baby like my own daughter all these years and admitted her in a private English medium school. She possesses an Aadhaar card as well as LIC policy.

We were in the process of giving a share of our property in her name along with the other children, but suddenly, we were caught in a legal battle as the CWC decided to take the girl into their custody,” said Jayashree. Finally, humanity has won, she said.