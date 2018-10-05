Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress to consider replacing some ministers

The party is also considering keeping one seat vacant as leverage against any dissent that could brew after the expansion.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

K C Venugopal

AICC secretary K C Venugopal. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The focus may be on filling up the six vacant cabinet berths in their quota, but the Congress will also be considering the pros and cons of dropping a couple of ministers to accommodate senior leaders in the cabinet. With the number of ministerial aspirants far more in number than the available berths, sources in the Congress suggest that the party will also consider vacating a few more berths to replace a couple of ministers. 

The party is also considering keeping one seat vacant as leverage against any dissent that could brew after the expansion. Some within the party suggest that a few ministers are willing to let go of the ministries if push comes to shove. “A few ministers like U T Khader and Krishna Byregowda were willing to let go of their ministers if it benefits the party. Such offers were being made when BJP was desperately attempting to poach our MLAs and we were mulling our strategies. While there is no need for that offer now, we are yet to consider the need for replacing some ministers,” said a senior functionary of the Congress. 

The process of shortlisting names for cabinet expansion has already begun in the party. The state leadership, led by K C Venugopal, will meet AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in the next one week to finalise the names of new ministers. 

It may be recalled that Health and Family Welfare minister Shivanand Patil had told the media that he was willing to resign from his post if the high command asked him to. Even before the Belagavi dissent broke out, murmurs of Municipal Corporation minister Ramesh Jarkiholi being disappointed with his portfolio were doing the rounds in the party.  “A few ministers were willing to give up their ministries if the party was looking to bring in MLAs from other parties, but they won’t be as cooperative if they are asked to step aside to make way for their counterparts in the party,” noted another Congress leader. 

While lobbying is also under way, a few senior leaders like Ramalinga Reddy and Roshan Baig have chosen to remain mum. Reddy is likely to be made a minister  for his role in ensuring the Congress’ victory in the Bengaluru mayoral elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Congress U T Khader Krishna Byregowda Cabinet expansion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices