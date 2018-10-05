Home States Karnataka

Karnataka plans digitisation of content for government schools

The state government is mulling 'digitising of curriculum and content' for government schools as part of the Smart Cities project in the state. 

Published: 05th October 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government is mulling “digitising of curriculum and content” for government schools as part of the Smart Cities project in the state. Speaking at a session of the Smart Asia India Expo and Summit on Tuesday, Raghunandan Murthy, JMD, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, said that the plan is part of one of the three major verticals under the Smart Cities project. 

“One of the things we are concentrating on is IT interventions. Building smart classes for government schools come under this vertical. Schools will be identified and an action plan will be prepared on how to go about this,” Murthy added.

When asked by Express to elaborate, Murthy said, “It involves installing of projectors, digitising of content, revamping the teaching methodology to name a few.” At present, there are seven cities in the state chosen as part of the project, which are Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.  “Implementation of the project will require a different approach in each of the seven cities” said Murthy.

