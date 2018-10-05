Karnataka: Women on warpath against alcohol abuse

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: Domestic violence and menfolk squandering all the money on alcohol in this village has made women run out of patience and launch a massive fight against the illegal sale of liquor. Their demand: No selling or drinking liquor. At Watgal village in Maski taluk, almost 65 km from the district headquarters, there are no licensed liquor outlets. However, liquor is available seven days a week and even on state or nationally declared dry days.

The liquor is being illegally sourced from nearby permitted liquor outlets and sellers allegedly bribe the police. Over Rs 10,000 worth of liquor is sold daily in this village which has only a population of 2,000, according to Bhimappa Nayak, a resident.

On Wednesday, women gathered at a temple to find a solution. Mallamma, in a furious tone, said to the gathering that the sale of liquor should be stopped and that all women have to plan a protest against the district administration. They are also planning to hold a march to highlight the illegal sale of liquor. The tales of horror are many: A son beating up his mother demanding money to buy alcohol or a drunkard father selling his daughter for a paltry sum for the same reason.

The addiction in those as young as 17 is a cause for concern. The women have decided to hold protests and meet officials and close down the shops. At the meeting, Huligamma, with tears trickling down her face, said, “ My 23-year-old son beat me daily pestering me for money. The sale of liquor in this village has to end permanently, or else, all men will be addicted to this evil.”

Yamunamma and Ningamma said their husbands sold the land because of this addiction. They said, “Our menfolk give nothing but pain. We have four children each, all girls. These men do not give money to manage day-to-day expenses or for education of children. We have to work and manage houses and we are also forced to pay money for alcohol.” Ningamma said her husband locks the house and makes their children and her sleep outside if he is not given money to buy alcohol.