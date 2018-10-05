Home States Karnataka

Restructured joint venture for suburban rail gets nod

Both parties will now need to deposit Rs 2.5 crore towards the joint venture, he added.

Published: 05th October 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the restructured joint venture (JV) of the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (K-RIDE) between the state government and the Railways paving the way for the formation of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the Rs 17,000 crore dedicated suburban rail network for the City. 

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar told The New Indian Express, “The Cabinet has approved the 51:49 partnership between the State and the Railways with the Karnataka government being the majority partner. The Infrastructure Development department has been asked to proceed further.”

Both parties will now need to deposit Rs 2.5 crore towards the joint venture, he added. “The suburban rail project is now put on the fast-track. Steps towards setting up the SPV can be taken up now. But even before that is in place, work on specific projects okayed by the Cabinet earlier can be taken up,” Bhaskar said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices