Restructured joint venture for suburban rail gets nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the restructured joint venture (JV) of the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (K-RIDE) between the state government and the Railways paving the way for the formation of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the Rs 17,000 crore dedicated suburban rail network for the City.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar told The New Indian Express, “The Cabinet has approved the 51:49 partnership between the State and the Railways with the Karnataka government being the majority partner. The Infrastructure Development department has been asked to proceed further.”

Both parties will now need to deposit Rs 2.5 crore towards the joint venture, he added. “The suburban rail project is now put on the fast-track. Steps towards setting up the SPV can be taken up now. But even before that is in place, work on specific projects okayed by the Cabinet earlier can be taken up,” Bhaskar said.