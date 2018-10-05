Home States Karnataka

Tiger death toll in Karnataka rises to 11; poacher held

With the seizure of a tiger pelt at Periyapatna town near Mysuru on Wednesday, Karnataka has seen 11 tiger deaths in the last nine months.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger pelt seized from a poacher at Periyapatna town near Mysuru

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the seizure of a tiger pelt at Periyapatna town near Mysuru on Wednesday, Karnataka has seen 11 tiger deaths in the last nine months. Of these, snaring has claimed four tigers in the last two years.In the last nine months, 11 tigers have died due to various reasons — poisoning, snaring, electrocution or territorial wars. Infighting is another reason with Bandipur-Nagarhole protected areas having the highest density of tigers and facing the problem of space for these carnivores (males) which need a territory of 60-100 sqkm.

On Wednesday, Govinda, a poacher, was arrested by the Mysuru forest squad led by DCF M T Poovaiah in Periyapatna town. The poacher had in his possession the skin of a huge male tiger. This big cat had been snared early this year at Chowthy village near Periyapatna. Govinda had earlier been arrested for killing a leopard.

A senior forest official told TNIE that the tiger was caught in a snare that had been installed for wild boars. A group of three poachers later skinned the tiger and also removed its nails and bones. One poacher was arrested while the other two are still absconding. 

An official added, “Lot of snare combing operations are taken up on a regular basis. Such incidents happen in the fringe areas and unless we have information, it is very difficult to trace the snares. There are no organised gangs operating in Bandipur-Nagarhole region — we have ensured that with vigilance, frequent arrests and combing operations.” 

“Further, 5-10% of tiger deaths occur due to natural reasons like old age and infighting. It is a multi-pronged approach to ensure safety of tigers. Two cases where we suspect poachers using ammonia in water to kill deer but causing deaths of tigers is being investigated. All cases are thoroughly investigated and reviewed time and again,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiger death toll Periyapatna town Bandipur-Nagarhole Mysuru forest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices