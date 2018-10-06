Home States Karnataka

ACB raids the house of AEE in Bagalkot

The ACB teams are conducting searches in more than four places including the houses of relatives of Chidanand in Bagalkot and Vijayapura.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate raids seven Delhi locations in Gujarat pharma PMLA case

Image used for representational purpose only.

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: The Karnataka Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, raided the house of a government officer suspected of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raids are underway at the house of Chidanand M, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) from the Department of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation in Bagalkot.

According to sources, the ACB teams are conducting searches in more than four places including the houses of relatives of Chidanand in Bagalkot and Vijayapura. The officer owns houses in Sai Park and M B Patil Nagar of Vijayapura City and more than twenty acres of land in Indi. The raid is being led by ACB SP Amarnath Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ACB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices