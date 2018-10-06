ACB raids the house of AEE in Bagalkot

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: The Karnataka Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, raided the house of a government officer suspected of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raids are underway at the house of Chidanand M, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) from the Department of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation in Bagalkot.

According to sources, the ACB teams are conducting searches in more than four places including the houses of relatives of Chidanand in Bagalkot and Vijayapura. The officer owns houses in Sai Park and M B Patil Nagar of Vijayapura City and more than twenty acres of land in Indi. The raid is being led by ACB SP Amarnath Reddy.