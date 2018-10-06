Ambareesh defends Ramya, says it is her job to troll

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is “indispensable for Congress” and “not visa versa”, former minister and veteran actor M H Ambreesh said on Friday.He said the coalition government in the state will fall if the Congress which is playing “second fiddle to the JD(S)” creates problems for the chief minister.

The former minister who called on the family members of Ambareesh Fans Club president Rafeek who was fatally knocked down by a truck recently, shared his thoughts on the prevailing political situation in the state after he announced his decision to quite electoral politics on health reasons.

Asked if there is no driving force in Mandya for the Congress, Ambreesh said there will be many young faces who can lead the party in the district. He said there should be scope for younger generations and new faces. “I know Ramya is the head of the Congress’ social media team. It is her job to troll and pull legs to lift the image of the Congress party. There is no point in criticising Ramya”, he added.